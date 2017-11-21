Donetsk Defense: Situation Report, 11/21/2017

The situation on the contact line remains tense.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy fired 79 mortar shells of 120-mm and 82-mm calibre on ten localities, as well as resorted to grenade launchers and small arms.

In the Mariupol direction, the enemy attacked nine localities, having launched 213 mortar rounds of 120-mm and 82-mm calibres on the settlements, as well as resorted to various grenade launchers and small arms.

In the Gorlovka direction, the enemy launched five mortar shells of 82-mm calibre at the localities of Mikhailovka and Zheleznaya Balka, as well as applied grenade launchers and small arms.

In total, over the past 24 hours, 49 violations of the ceasefire regime by the Ukrainian Armed Forces were recorded.

As a result of shelling by the AFU, one soldier of the DPR Armed Forces died, one is wounded.

During the yesterday's shelling by the punitive forces from among the 1st mechanized battalion of the 28 separate mechanized brigade of the AFU of residential areas with the use of mortars of 120-mm and 82-mm calibre, nine buildings were damaged in the settlement of Dokuchayevsk. Enemy's fire adjustment was conducted with the help of an unmanned aerial vehicle "Phantom-3", which we managed to shoot down.

I present yet another evidence of war crimes of the 28 AFU brigade, commanded by Zubovsky – in the form of the remains of a downed drone.

We note the intensification of shelling by the Ukrainian party of the Republican territory. At the same time, the punitive forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are no longer stopped by the factor of the presence in the Donbass of the Principal Deputy Chief of the OSCE to Ukraine, Alexander Hug, which speaks about the lack of simple respect from Ukraine to the OSCE Mission.

Ukrainian punishers began to act openly and with impunity. In particular, despite the flights of a OSCE SMM's UAV in the vicinity of Pavlopol settlement, the Ukrainian forces at the same time opened mortar fire from their positions along the contact line at three settlements of the Republic. We hope that the OSCE Mission will present to the public the recorded video evidence of gross violations of the Minsk agreements by Ukraine.

Our reconnaissance continues recording the concentration of prohibited weapons of the AFU along the contact line. In particular, in the responsibility zone of the 128th separate mountain infantry brigade, in the vicinity of Dzerzhinsk settlement, there was recorded the presence of the 3rd howitzer battalion of the 44th separate artillery brigade. At present, the battalion is being checked for readiness to carry out fire missions, including targeting peaceful settlements of the Republic.

Our reconnaissance has already established the location of up to six 152-mm D-20 howitzers of the 44th artillery brigade, located 4 km from the contact line and in the residential areas of Dzerzhinsk settlement.

In this connection, we call on the observers of the OSCE SMM and Alexander Hug in particular to intensify the monitoring of this area in order to suppress the criminal shelling of the DPR territory.

Besides, a presence in the area of Malinovka (west of Mariupol) of battalion task force of the 79 separate air assault brigade. The personnel are quartered in houses seized from the local population, as well as in the buildings of a school and a kindergarten on the territory of the village. In this regard, local residents are forced to transport their children to neighbouring settlements.

In addition, according to local residents, the personnel of the 79th brigade is constantly in a state of intoxication. The servicemen drunkenly and with arms walk around the village, and also drive around on vehicles, presenting a serious danger to civilians. Often, local residents hear from drunks from the 79th brigade interesting information, namely, that the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces do not want to go to the 'sausage grinder' near Mariupol, to which they are being prepared by the Kiev politicians in the near future.

According to the information available to us, in order to get acquainted with the operational situation, to make muster of military equipment and check readiness of units for the winter in the area of the so-called 'ATO' zone, the commission of the AFU General Staff is working under the supervision of V. Muzhenko, the chief of the General Staff. According to the results of the inspection, the low readiness of the 128 separate mountain infantry brigade for the service in winter was noted. In this connection, the commander of the brigade, Colonel S. Sobko, organized the collection of money from the personnel for the needs of the unit.

And in conclusion, today the Ukrainian paratroopers have a holiday imposed by the Bandera authorities. Blue berets, along with honour and dignity, have been taken off from the paratroopers. Now, leveling on the NATO soldiers, the paratroopers of Ukraine commit war crimes against the peaceful population of the Donbass, which is the pride of their service.

Now in Ukraine it has become fashionable to take an example from the losers, strive for the worst and be ashamed of what was done. We hope that the glorious traditions of the victors will return to the Ukrainian land once Ukraine is freed from external humiliating management. And then we will be able to congratulate the Ukrainian paratroopers who did not stain themselves with the blood of women, old people and children, with this holiday on August 2.

Vice-Commander of the DPR People’s Militia, Colonel Eduard Basurin, official translation by DONi News Agency